Complaints against village heads over fake educational certificates

: Haryana State Election Commissioner (SEC) Dhanpat Singh on Friday said that the Commission has received complaints regarding forged educational certificates of newly elected panches and sarpanches of 18 districts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The panchayat elections in Faridabad, Fatehabad, Hisar and Palwal will be held next week in the third phase.

The SEC in a statement said that he has directed all the district deputy commissioners (DCs) and district election officers (panchayat) to take necessary action in this regard.

Singh said that information about the complaints received by the Commission has been sent to the concerned DCs, except Faridabad, Fatehabad, Hisar and Palwal where elections are yet to be held.

He said that the investigation will be carried out by a working IAS/HCS officer.

“If any panch or sarpanch is found ineligible after investigation, then action should be taken against him under sub-section (3) of section 51 of the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994,” said Singh

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to this provision, sarpanch or panch can be suspended or removed. “Before taking action, the DC will have to give an opportunity of hearing to such panches/sarpanches,” said Singh, adding any person who has any complaint in this regard should directly send it to the concerned DC.