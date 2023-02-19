Compulsory use of Punjabi: Most private set-ups, several govt deptt’s fail to comply with directive

From the Punjab police vehicles to various government buildings and road signages continue to give prominence to English even as the state government’s deadline to give priority to the Punjabi language (Gurmukhi script) in all public establishments and private commercial places ends on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On November 19, chief minister Bhagwant Mann had exhorted to ensure all signboards across the state are written prominently in Punjabi by International Mother Tongue Day on February 21 and violators will be made to toe the line of government after that.

Bathinda district language officer Keerati Kirpal said as per the official orders, all government buildings, private commercial institutes and shops are compulsory to write their signboards in the Punjabi language by February 21.

“If anyone wants to write information in other languages, then it can be written below the Punjabi language and smaller in size than Gurmukhi. Violation will invite a notice and then a penalty may also be imposed,” he said.

A random visit in Bathinda on Sunday revealed that several government buildings, including the rear entrance to the district administrative complex (DAC), regional forensic science laboratory and Punjab Police’s gazetted officers (GO) mess were either written in English or the language is given a priority.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DAC houses the offices of the deputy commissioner and all important district officials of civil and police administration.

Signage outside the camp office of Bathinda range inspector general of police (IGP) was also written in English.

Road signages near SSD Girls’ College intersection and rose garden were still in English.

Even though the language department has directed the school owners to use Punjabi on the vehicles, it has no guidelines for government-owned vehicles, particularly the police control room (PCR) patrolling vans.

Poor response from the trading community: The government’s directive to make it mandatory to use Punjabi language on signboards at shops and all commercial establishments to promote the native language has hardly got any response.

A leading trader said the government should refrain forcing them to use Punjabi on their signboards as it would lead to unnecessary expenditure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal president Amit Kapoor said there has been a strong resentment among business community against the rule and hardly anyone changed the hoardings across the state.

“We too love Punjabi but the government has no business to tell us which language should be used to promote and run our business. There is a general consensus that future course of action will be decided if the authorities start issuing notices for a penalty for not following an arbitrary decision,” said Kapoor.

District language officer Keerti Kirpal admitted poor response from private business establishments.

“As per official inputs, all government institutes and private educational institutes have 100% compliance on using Punjabi on their respective buildings. But I will check the government properties pointed out by HT that are not in accordance with the government orders. It is true that we have no instructions for the police patrolling vehicles but I will approach the police authorities to ensure Punjabi is also written prominently on it,” said the official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, who has been spearheading a movement to promote Punjabi, said on Sunday that it may take some time but all will accept and contribute to the cause.

“Government will take a call on the kind of action against violators but I am for pushing the promotion of Punjabi with a pleasant approach. A fringe section was expected to resist but we will continue make it a mass movement to conserve our heritage,” added the Speaker.