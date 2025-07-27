Computer labs in schools to get 400-crore makeover, says Punjab education minister

Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains on Saturday announced a ₹400 crore plan to revamp computer labs in government schools. The announcement came during a “Dialogue with Teachers” session held at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) in Sangrur. The event aimed to gather direct feedback from educators. Punjab government plans to revamp computer labs in government schools has been mooted.

While addressing the teachers, Bains highlighted the transformative strides in the state’s education system, noting that the government schools are now globally recognised. He emphasised that the government’s approach is centred on delivering tangible results, rather than resorting to superficial measures. The minister assured that teachers’ issues would be addressed. He also said that the third batch of teachers would be sent abroad for training, and the selection would be based solely on merit.

Additionally, the minister highlighted initiatives, such as promotion for lecturers, appointment of 400 new principals and improvements in school infrastructure, including increased access to proper seating and sanitation facilities.

Furthermore, the education minister stated that an impressive 845 government school students qualified the highly competitive National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), while 265 students successfully cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Mains this year. This showcases the school education department’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and empowering students to excel in the country’s most challenging competitive exams, he said.

The minister described the “Dialogue with Teachers” initiative as a pioneering platform where the administration actively listens to and values teachers’ insights, fostering a collaborative approach to education reform.