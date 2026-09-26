Cong councillor arrested in Sangur for snatching MC register

Lehragaga police on Friday arrested Congress councillor Baljinder Kaur for allegedly snatching an official register during a meeting of municipal council councillors and leaving with it. The register was later recovered from her in Sangrur, police said.

Police arrested Kaur in Sangrur and recovered the register. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A case was registered at Lehragaga police station under Sections 221, 304(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly obstructing a public servant in discharge of duty, snatching and criminal intimidation.

Lehragaga DSP Palwinder Singh said, “A meeting of all councillors was being held in the presence of the municipal council president and executive officer (EO) Ramandeep Sharma. When the register was handed to Kaur for her signature, she reportedly took it forcibly. When a municipal employee tried to stop her, she allegedly misbehaved with him and then left for Sangrur with the register.”

Police arrested Kaur in Sangrur and recovered the register, the DSP added.

The DSP said allegations regarding councillors signing blank pages of the register were a separate issue. “Even if there was an issue, she could have raised a complaint. That did not give her the right to take the official register,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Executive officer Ramandeep Sharma declined to comment on the issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Executive officer Ramandeep Sharma declined to comment on the issue. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Municipal council president Kanta Goyal said the incident took place during a discussion on a resolution to bring outsourcing workers under a contract-based employment system. She alleged that Kaur, who represents Ward 14, misbehaved with a staff member and disrupted proceedings.

Congress condemned the arrest and demanded a fair probe into the alleged signing of blank pages.

In a social media post, the party said Kaur had raised the issue during the meeting and alleged that an FIR was registered instead of addressing the matter. It demanded action if any wrongdoing was found.