Cong MLA claims water shortage in Bhiwani villages, Khattar orders probe

Following senior Congress leader Kiran Choudhry said in the assembly on Monday that people of Bhiwani districts have been facing “acute water scarcity for the past three months”, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar ordered an inquiry to be completed within 24 hours to “ascertain” the reality
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON AUG 23, 2021 09:27 PM IST
Haryana CM in Vidhan Sabha during the Monsoon Session. (HT Photo)

In her calling attention notice during the second sitting of the monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha, the Congress leader Choudhry, who represents Tosham assembly segment of Bhiwani district, said all the villagers of her district have been spending 500 to 800 daily on water tankers for drinking water.

Giving an instance, she claimed in Umravat village people got water on four occasions in six months.

“People have been forced to buy the drinking water at a very high rate,” she told the House, evoking strong reaction from agriculture minister JP Dalal, who also comes from Bhiwani district.

As the Congress MLA dwelt at length on how people have been reeling under water scarcity in Bhiwani and tried to corner the treasury benches, chief minister interjected and launched the counter offensive.

Assuring appropriate action, Khattar announced that an inquiry will be done within 24 hours into the issues Congress leader has raised. He said if the issue raised turns out contrary to the ground realities, appropriate proceedings should be initiated against the MLA for misleading the House.

Later, in a release, the government said the committee headed by additional chief secretary (ACS-irrigation and water resources) Devender Singh will be constituted to conduct an inquiry into water shortage in Bhiwani district. The spokesperson said the committee will submit its reports within 24 hours.

“The chief minister said that action would be taken against the officers of the department if the statement made by Kiran Choudhry turns out to be true. The report in this regard will be presented to the speaker. The report will make it clear who is misleading the House,” said an official spokesperson, quoting chief minister Khattar.

