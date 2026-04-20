Cong names Sudha Bhardwaj for its mayoral race in Panchkula

The Indian National Congress has fielded Sudha Bhardwaj, the former state president of the party’s women’s wing, for the mayoral race in the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) elections slated on May 10.

Sudha Bhardwaj’s candidature was approved by Haryana Congress in-charge BK Hariprasad. (Sant Arora/HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She is the wife of Congress media in-charge Sanjiv Bhardwaj.

Her candidature was approved by Haryana Congress in-charge BK Hariprasad.

The announcement was formally made on Sunday by Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Rao Narender Singh.

District president Sanjay Chauhan said there were 12 aspirants vying for the ticket. He added that Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia, the first woman mayor of Panchkula, was not in the race this time. In the 2020 MC elections, she had contested for the post but lost to BJP’s Kulbhushan Goyal.

Reacting to the development, Bhardwaj said she would reach out to the people with issues such as development, cleanliness, improved civic amenities, women’s safety, opportunities for youth, and overall public welfare.

BJP district president Ajay Mittal said the party will finalise its candidates for the mayoral post as well as councillor’s race in 20 wards soon. Former mayor Kulbhushan Goyal is once again in the race for the ticket.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Nominations for the elections will be filed between April 21 and April 25. Scrutiny will take place on April 27, and April 28 has been set as the last date for withdrawal, after which election symbols will be allotted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nominations for the elections will be filed between April 21 and April 25. Scrutiny will take place on April 27, and April 28 has been set as the last date for withdrawal, after which election symbols will be allotted. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} . {{/usCountry}}

indian national congress See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON