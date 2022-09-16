Cong tears govt’s achievement claims to pieces

On a day the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab completed six months in office, the Congress on Friday tore the state government’s achievement claims to pieces and accused it of “hollow promises” and “zero development”.

Addressing a press conference here, leader of opposition (LOP) Partap Singh Bajwa alleged that the government has claimed to have made 200 arrests during its anti-corruption crusade, but its helpline got shut a few weeks ago. “The helpline number given by the chief minister has stopped working. They should open it again,” he claimed before questioning the AAP government about the allegations against its ministers and legislators.

Bajwa said they caught their own minister Vijay Singla over corruption allegations but he is still to be expelled from the AAP. “We want to know from the CM when he is going to release the audio recording that he had against Singla,” he said. He said that another minister Fauja Singh Sarari was under a cloud, and several MLAs were embroiled in controversies. Bajwa was accompanied by his Congress Legislator Party (CLP) deputy leader Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal.

Coming down hard one by one on the achievements listed by the state government, Bajwa said that mines and geology minister Harjot Singh Bains had stated on the floor of the house that illegal mining had been stopped, but the claim was contradicted by the Border Security Force (BSF). “When the Punjab governor (Banwarilal Purohit) travelled to border areas, he was alarmed by the extent of mining and said that sedition cases should be registered against mining contractors. This is serious indictment by security forces and governor,” the Congress leader said, advising Bains to voluntarily give up the charge of the department.

The LOP also hit out at the state government for its excise policy that allegedly doubled the profit of two wholesalers and not uttering a word or coming forward to own it up when its two senior excise officers were raided by the Enforcement Directorate. The removal of 4,300 ex-servicemen appointed as guardians of governance (GoGs) by the state government and its false claim about BMW’s plans also came in for sharp criticism. Chabbewal accused Mann of changing his stance on the Agnipath Scheme, stating that when a special resolution was passed against it in the state assembly, the chief minister had opposed the scheme but he has now instructed all deputy commissioners to promote it. Calling the AAP’s ‘Operation Lotus’ charge against the BJP a replay of Delhi drama, he said that they made similar allegations in Delhi and then held an assembly session to prove their majority and say that their MLAs are with them. “They (AAP) will do the same here,” he claimed.

