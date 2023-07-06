Cong to decide on UCC after Law Commission’s report, says Warring

Chandigarh : Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday said the Congress will decide its stand on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) after the Law Commission gives its report on July 15.

Warring said the commission had asked for suggestions from the people and the organisations regarding the UCC and the party will make a decision after analysing the suggestions and feedback given by the people.

He slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its “double standards” on the issue. “The AAP is an opportunist party that has no stand. It was the first party to support the Centre on UCC,” he said in a statement.

Lambasting the BJP for its vicious tactics, the Congress leader said they (BJP) had raised the same issue before the 2019 elections and the Law Commission was set up for the same. “In the report submitted by the Law Commission, it was clearly mentioned that India does not require the UCC, and no discussion should be held on this in the next 10 years. Though it is mentioned in the Constitution that the UCC must be there only if there is uniformity in society without any bias on the basis of caste, class and creed. The issue has been deliberately brought up again ahead of the 2024 elections to garner political mileage out,” he said.

The Congress leader said the AAP wanted opposition to unite against the Centre on the issue of ordinance regarding Civil Services in Delhi, but then it backed the BJP on thew UCC. He said that when there was a backlash on the issue, it immediately did a U-turn and (Punjab CM) Bhagwant Mann gave a statement opposing the UCC.