Cong tussle: AAP demands floor test in Punjab assembly

Amid tussle in the ruling Congress for control of the party ahead of the state assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday demanded a floor test in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

A delegation of AAP legislators led by leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema met Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore and urged him to direct the Congress government to convene a special session to hold the floor test. The principal opposition party also challenged the Amarinder Singh government to prove its majority. Besides Cheema, the delegation included MLAs Amarjit Singh Sandoa and Jai Singh Rori and party leaders Jagtar Singh Sanghera and Malvinder Singh Kang.

“If the chief minister avoids proving his majority in next seven days, then the present government should be dissolved immediately,” they demanded. Cheema said that cabinet ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Charanjit Singh Channi and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, MLAs and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had revolted against their own chief minister in the name of saving Punjab, should clarify their stand.