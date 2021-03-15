IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cong walks out of Khattar’s trap indirectly seeking support to condemn boycott of BJP-JJP leaders
CLP leader and former two-time chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda dismissed the resolution terming it “unnecessary” and questioned the need of bringing in such a resolution in the House. (HT FILE)
CLP leader and former two-time chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda dismissed the resolution terming it “unnecessary” and questioned the need of bringing in such a resolution in the House. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

Cong walks out of Khattar’s trap indirectly seeking support to condemn boycott of BJP-JJP leaders

The growing worry of the ruling BJP-JJP coalition government leaders about their inability to move freely across Haryana and hold public functions due to the ongoing boycott call by the agitating farmers echoed in the Vidhan Sabha on Monday
READ FULL STORY
By Pawan Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:03 PM IST

The growing worry of the ruling BJP-JJP coalition government leaders about their inability to move freely across Haryana and hold public functions due to the ongoing boycott call by the agitating farmers echoed in the Vidhan Sabha on Monday.

Ever since the farmers’ protests began against Centre’s three contentious farm laws, now put on hold by the Supreme Court, different villages and unions have not been letting the BJP-JJP leaders to hold functions.

This boycott by a section of the public has left leaders of the ruling party red-faced.

The continuous boycott and protests being held outside residences of BJP legislators has been dominating the discourse within BJP and the party has been reaching out to Congress to defuse the situation.

In this backdrop, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar moved an impromptu resolution in what was a ‘well-crafted move’ to seek Congress’ support to officially condemn those giving a call to boycott to “leaders of any political party”.

Before the CM floated the idea of resolution, BJP’s Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel informed the House that some people with vested interests held a “highly abusive” demonstration outside his residence.

He accused the Congress of backing such protesters drawing sharp reaction from the Opposition.

Parliamentary affairs minister Kanwar Pal also persuaded the Congress to intervene and defuse this “critical situation prevailing in state” where BJP-JJP leaders cannot hold functions.

“Will the Opposition keep mum and do nothing,” he asked, even as Speaker Gian Chand Gupta reminded the principal Opposition party about its responsibility towards democracy.

“The resolution is in favour of the democracy. Both the ruling party and the Opposition have equal responsibility when the issue is about saving the democratic setup,” Gupta said, pleading that the resolution doesn’t mention name of any political outfit.

The Congress was, however, unmoved and refused to entertain the desperate pleas of the ruling party.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and former two-time chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda dismissed Khattar’s move terming it “unnecessary” and questioned the need of bringing in such a resolution in the House.

The single line resolution reads: “This House passes a resolution condemning if any section of the society or any organisation announces to boycott leaders of any political party.”

Amid din, the resolution was adopted with voice vote, while the Congress staged a noisy walk out from the House against the resolution.

Earlier, the CM had targeted the Congress for instigating people behind the call to boycott BJP-JJP leaders - a charge that Hooda stoutly refuted.

While moving the resolution the CM said that voting will be carried out in this regard if required. He said that the responsibility of the ruling party is as much as that of the Opposition to protect democracy.

“Stop instigating protesters. Congress will have to come forward and stop what the protesters have been doing,” Khattar said.

“Neither has any Congress MLA instigated any organisation or class to boycott political leaders, nor will they do this,” Hooda said, asking the CM to withdraw the resolution as it was “unnecessary.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The examinations would be conducted at the examination centres set up by the board. The centres would be announced at the time of issuance of roll numbers, says a Punjab School Education Board official. (HT photo)
The examinations would be conducted at the examination centres set up by the board. The centres would be announced at the time of issuance of roll numbers, says a Punjab School Education Board official. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

As cases spike, Punjab govt postpones Class 10, 12 board exams

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:14 AM IST
Now the class 10 board exams will be held from May 4 and board exams of class 12 will begin on May 24, said controller examinations, Punjab School Education Board, Janak Raj Mehrok.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman
Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman
chandigarh news

Around 4 lakh people already inoculated in J&K: DG family welfare

By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:12 AM IST
The number of people showing up to get vaccinated is increasing by the day, says Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman
READ FULL STORY
Close
HC restrains Sangrur admn from electing Lehragaga MC president
HC restrains Sangrur admn from electing Lehragaga MC president
chandigarh news

HC restrains Sangrur admn from electing Lehragaga MC president

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:10 AM IST
The Punjab and Haryana high court has restrained the Sangrur district administration from convening a meeting for the election to the office of president, municipal council, Lehragaga
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thapar University turns out to be Covid hotspot, 38 infected in 3 days
Thapar University turns out to be Covid hotspot, 38 infected in 3 days
chandigarh news

Thapar University turns out to be Covid hotspot, 38 infected in 3 days

By Navrajdeep Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:08 AM IST
Thapar University, Patiala, has turned out to be new Covid hotspot in Punjab as 38 students have been infected in just three days
READ FULL STORY
Close
Most schools have divided the number of students into two and asked the parents to send their wards on alternate days. (HT File)
Most schools have divided the number of students into two and asked the parents to send their wards on alternate days. (HT File)
chandigarh news

Primary schools reopen in Kashmir after a year

By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:05 AM IST
Primary schools reopened in Kashmir on Monday, a year after being closed due to the pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former chief secretary KR Lakhanpal, who heads the 6th Punjab Finance Commission.
Former chief secretary KR Lakhanpal, who heads the 6th Punjab Finance Commission.
chandigarh news

6th finance panel to examine state’s fiscal health, suggest framework for restoration

By Navneet Sharma
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:04 AM IST
The commission will look at augmenting the Consolidated Fund of the state, outcomes of 15th Union Finance Commission and 6th Punjab Pay Commission
READ FULL STORY
Close
Although the month of February had witnessed a number of snow spells but the month also saw an abrupt increase in maximum temperatures. (HT File)
Although the month of February had witnessed a number of snow spells but the month also saw an abrupt increase in maximum temperatures. (HT File)
chandigarh news

J&K’s weather turns cold, rainy after relatively hot February

By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:59 AM IST
After spells of rainfall and snowfall from March 7 to 14 across Kashmir, the weather office has predicted another wet spell from March 20
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Union minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.
Former Union minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.
chandigarh news

Harsimrat inducted into SAD working committee

By Gurpreet Singh Nibber
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:57 AM IST
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has inducted former Union minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal into the party’s working committee, the highest decision-making body of the SAD
READ FULL STORY
Close
Criminal cases against cops: HC issues show-cause notice to Punjab home secretary on perjury proceedings
Criminal cases against cops: HC issues show-cause notice to Punjab home secretary on perjury proceedings
chandigarh news

Criminal cases against cops: HC issues show-cause notice to Punjab home secretary on perjury proceedings

By Surender Sharma
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:53 AM IST
The Punjab and Haryana high court has issued a show-cause notice to additional chief secretary, home, Punjab, Anurag Aggarwal why perjury proceedings should not be initiated against him
READ FULL STORY
Close
As soon as chief minister Jai Ram Thakur started to reply to the debate, leader of opposition Mukesh Agrihotri asked him to reduce VAT rates on petrol and diesel (HT Photo)
As soon as chief minister Jai Ram Thakur started to reply to the debate, leader of opposition Mukesh Agrihotri asked him to reduce VAT rates on petrol and diesel (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Himachal’s budget session: Opposition stages walkout

By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:52 AM IST
The CM said financial mismanagement by the previous government had caused the deteriorating fiscal health of the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
Investigation into 2015 Behbal Kalan, Kotkapura firing cases complete: SIT
Investigation into 2015 Behbal Kalan, Kotkapura firing cases complete: SIT
chandigarh news

Investigation into 2015 Behbal Kalan, Kotkapura firing cases complete: SIT

By Parteek Singh Mahal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:49 AM IST
Says the final supplementary chargesheet in Behbal Kalan firing case to be filed in Faridkot court soon
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Special Task Force had mooted the idea of a creating a dead zone, by writing a letter to the prisons department in December last year. (HT file (photo for representation only))
The Special Task Force had mooted the idea of a creating a dead zone, by writing a letter to the prisons department in December last year. (HT file (photo for representation only))
chandigarh news

37 gangsters shifted to ‘dead zone’ Bathinda jail, no mobile signal for 2km

By Ravinder Vasudeva, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:37 AM IST
Seven ‘A’ category dreaded gangsters have been brought here over the past week, including Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Neeta Deol and Dilpreet Baba. Six more gangsters will be brought here over the next two days
READ FULL STORY
Close
The gang was involved in about 150 incidents of robbery, snatching and theft in Kharar and Zirakpur. (Representational photo)
The gang was involved in about 150 incidents of robbery, snatching and theft in Kharar and Zirakpur. (Representational photo)
chandigarh news

Gang of robbers busted in Punjab’s Mohali, five held

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:06 AM IST
The crime investigating agency has also recovered a .315 bore pistol with two rounds and other deadly weapons besides three motorcycles from their possession
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students leaving an examination centre at Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 16, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Students leaving an examination centre at Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 16, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh govt schools see high turnout as offline exams begin

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Offline exams began in government schools on Monday with high turnout witnessed in most centres
READ FULL STORY
Close
The annual convocation is usually held in April, but no preparations have been made by the varsity so far. (Representational photo)
The annual convocation is usually held in April, but no preparations have been made by the varsity so far. (Representational photo)
chandigarh news

Panjab University likely to skip physical convocation again this year

By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:05 AM IST
With the recent spike in the number of positive cases of Covid-19 in the city, Panjab University (PU) is likely to skip holding a physical convocation for the second year in a row
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP