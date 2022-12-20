Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ to enter Punjab in Jan 1st week

The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ spearheaded by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, will reach Punjab in the first week of January, while thousands of party workers will join the yatra at Shambu border, party functionaries informed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee media coordinator for the yatra, Sandeep Singla; District Congress working president Gopal Singla and DCC (Rural) president Harvinder Khanora said that that the Congress has geared up for a rousing participation in the yatra. He said that the yatra will move in parts of Punjab for 10 days, and later leave for Jammu & Kashmir.

The party functionaries said that the yatra, which kick-started from Kanyakumari on September7, has now successfully completed 100 days, covering Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.