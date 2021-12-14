Congress, BJP have cheated residents for years: Chandigarh AAP co-in-charge

Addressing a public meeting in Sector-22 on Monday, Chandigarh co-in-charge of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Pradeep Chhabra said people of Chandigarh gave many opportunities to the BJP and the Congress by trusting them, but both political parties have been cheating them for years. He further said issues like dumping ground, drinking water supply, lack of cleanliness, women safety or other types of problems are rampant in every ward, and the councillors of BJP-ruled MC have been careless on every front.

Chhabra said the BJP-Congress are enraged with the rising popularity of the AAP in the city, that is why they are making vague statements. Appealing to the people, Chhabra said on December 24, people of Chandigarh should avenge the corrupt deeds of BJP and Congress for their false promises. Chhabra appealed to the people to give a chance to AAP by pressing the broom button, so that comprehensive and exemplary changes can be made in the city.

Former DSGMC chief in city to campaign for saffron party

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC)’s former president Manjinder Singh Sirsa was in the town on Monday to seek votes for BJP candidates in view of the upcoming MC election scheduled for Dec 24.

Apart from addressing a series of public meetings, he went door-to-door in various sectors. Manjinder Singh campaigned for Manjit Kaur from Ward No. 1, Bhupinder Sharma from Ward No. 34, Jasman from Ward No. 32 and Neha Arora from Ward No. 23 later in the evening.

Addressing the public meetings, he emphasised that the election results of UT MC election will decide the direction of elections to be held not only in Punjab but also in other states of the country. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has bloomed its lotus in the north-eastern states of the country.