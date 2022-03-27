Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Congress bosses have no plans to replace me: Kuldeep Singh Rathore
chandigarh news

Congress bosses have no plans to replace me: Kuldeep Singh Rathore

Exuding confidence that his party would make a comeback in assembly elections, Himachal Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore denied reports that high command had any plans to replace him
Congress Himachal president Kuldeep Singh Rathore addressing the media during a press conference in Shimla on Saturday. He denied reports that the high command had any plans to replace him. (Deepak Sansta / HT)
Congress Himachal president Kuldeep Singh Rathore addressing the media during a press conference in Shimla on Saturday. He denied reports that the high command had any plans to replace him. (Deepak Sansta / HT)
Updated on Mar 27, 2022 02:35 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Exuding confidence that his party would make a comeback in the assembly elections, state Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore denied reports that the high command had any plans to replace him.

Rathore was agitated over the media reports of his removal. “There is no tenure in the organisation. It’s the will of the party high command.”

AICC president Sonia Gandhi praised the party for its victory in the bypolls held to the state assembly. “Sonia had held discussions with prominent leaders of the state in Delhi and applauded the party for the victory and unity,” he said. He also expressed anguish over the media reports about him being removed from the post. “I am sorry to say that certain people and channels only report about leadership change. I have completed more than three years,” he said.

“I have met senior leaders in Delhi. They have directed that elections to the municipal corporation are coming near and then there is growing concern that the election to the Vidhan sabha could be preponed in the state,” he said, adding that the organisation worked dedicatedly for the victory of the party.

“Our party faced defeat in the assembly elections, but it’s clear that our party is not disturbed over this. Our party is opposed to divisive politics,” he said. Rathore also flayed the government over the increase in prices of petroleum products and medicines. “The rate of life-saving drugs has increased manifolds,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out