Congress bosses have no plans to replace me: Kuldeep Singh Rathore
Exuding confidence that his party would make a comeback in the assembly elections, state Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore denied reports that the high command had any plans to replace him.
Rathore was agitated over the media reports of his removal. “There is no tenure in the organisation. It’s the will of the party high command.”
AICC president Sonia Gandhi praised the party for its victory in the bypolls held to the state assembly. “Sonia had held discussions with prominent leaders of the state in Delhi and applauded the party for the victory and unity,” he said. He also expressed anguish over the media reports about him being removed from the post. “I am sorry to say that certain people and channels only report about leadership change. I have completed more than three years,” he said.
“I have met senior leaders in Delhi. They have directed that elections to the municipal corporation are coming near and then there is growing concern that the election to the Vidhan sabha could be preponed in the state,” he said, adding that the organisation worked dedicatedly for the victory of the party.
“Our party faced defeat in the assembly elections, but it’s clear that our party is not disturbed over this. Our party is opposed to divisive politics,” he said. Rathore also flayed the government over the increase in prices of petroleum products and medicines. “The rate of life-saving drugs has increased manifolds,” he said.
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics