Congress bosses have no plans to replace me: Kuldeep Singh Rathore

Exuding confidence that his party would make a comeback in the assembly elections, state Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore denied reports that the high command had any plans to replace him.

Rathore was agitated over the media reports of his removal. “There is no tenure in the organisation. It’s the will of the party high command.”

AICC president Sonia Gandhi praised the party for its victory in the bypolls held to the state assembly. “Sonia had held discussions with prominent leaders of the state in Delhi and applauded the party for the victory and unity,” he said. He also expressed anguish over the media reports about him being removed from the post. “I am sorry to say that certain people and channels only report about leadership change. I have completed more than three years,” he said.

“I have met senior leaders in Delhi. They have directed that elections to the municipal corporation are coming near and then there is growing concern that the election to the Vidhan sabha could be preponed in the state,” he said, adding that the organisation worked dedicatedly for the victory of the party.

“Our party faced defeat in the assembly elections, but it’s clear that our party is not disturbed over this. Our party is opposed to divisive politics,” he said. Rathore also flayed the government over the increase in prices of petroleum products and medicines. “The rate of life-saving drugs has increased manifolds,” he said.