Congress, CPI (M) seek early polls in Himachal Pradesh

The Election Commission of India on Friday held meetings with the officials of the state government to assess the preparedness for the upcoming elections for the Himachal Vidhan Sabha. The ECI team headed by chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar also met the representatives of the political parties.

“Today, we had a meeting with the representatives and office bearers of the state units of all the national parties and took their feedback on how to conduct fair and transparent elections,” Kumar said. We also had a meeting with the state chief secretary and director general of police, deputy commissioners and superintendent of police of the districts” he added.

Our stress would be on how to motivate first-time voters to exercise their franchise. There is a tendency among the young voters that they turn out in low number to vote,” he said.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress and CPI-M have demanded that ECI conduct assembly elections at the earliest.

A Congress delegation led by the party’s state general secretary Sushant Kapret met chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar in Shimla on Friday and submitted that winter has already started in Himachal and if elections are delayed it would be difficult to conduct polling in the remote areas in Kinnaur, Lahaul Spiti, Chamba, Shimla and Kullu districts.

Theog legislator Rakesh Singha from CPI M also demanded that the elections are held at the earliest. “ The snow season in the high altitude has started early. We requested the ECI to hold elections early, “ he said.