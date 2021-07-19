Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Congress doing drama to replace failed CM in Punjab: Sukhbir
chandigarh news

Congress doing drama to replace failed CM in Punjab: Sukhbir

Says Navjot Sidhu as local bodies minister did nothing for the betterment of any city or town in the state
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 01:01 AM IST
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal with other party leaders on Sunday.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday said the Congress was trying to create drama to replace a failed chief minister in Punjab with party MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu who is known more for theatrics rather than administration.

“Everyone knows Navjot Sidhu’s record as local bodies minister as he did nothing for the betterment of any city or town. CM Amarinder Singh was oblivious to the sufferings of the people and did nothing to help them when they needed electricity to sow paddy or run their factories and shops,” the SAD president said addressing party’s Hindu leaders in Chandigarh after he announced to appoint a community member as deputy CM in case the SAD-BSP alliance comes to power in 2022.

Their government would revive trade and industry in the state by making investment-friendly policies besides reducing power tariffs for the sector, he said.

Sukhbir said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal had tried to close down the thermal plants in Punjab by filing a petition in the Supreme Court after the power situation worsened. “Recently, he promised 300 units free and added that anyone with a bill of one more unit will have to pay the entire amount. Instead of befooling Punjabis, he should implement this in Delhi,” the SAD chief said.

Those present included NK Sharma, Parkash Chand Garg, Sarup Chand Singla, Harish Rai Dhanda, Vishnu Sharma, Prem Valecha, Ashok Aneja, Harpal Juneja, Rajinder Deepa, Kabir Dass, Ashok Sharma, Ashok Manan and Keemti Bhagat and party spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema.

