Raja Warring files complaint with EC against Kejriwal

The Congress filed a written complaint with the election commission against Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly violating the model code of conduct during the AAP’s rally in Jalandhar, on Friday.

Punjab Congress committee Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (HT File Photo)

In a complaint filed by Punjab Congress committee Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, it was stated that Kejriwal made announcements related to setting up of a PGI-like health facility centre in Jalandhar and making blue cards for free ration to poor people.

“Since the model code of conduct is in place, Kejriwal and the AAP can’t make such statements and announcements publicly,” said Warring.

He said Punjab’s chief electoral officer Sibin C had been asked to look into the matter and take required action.

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa hit out at Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann for hiring chartered planes to campaign in the Karnataka assembly polls only to be a “spoilsport”. “No matter what they do, the AAP will meet the same fate as they experienced during the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assembly polls held last year,” said Bajwa.

