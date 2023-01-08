Congress govt put additional burden on the poor: Jai Ram

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh assembly Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday alleged that the Congress government has failed to give adequate representation to various regions in the cabinet expansion.

“During the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha, the Congress talked high about curbing wasteful expenditure, but the appointment of chief parliamentary secretaries has put a financial burden on the state,” Jai Ram said in a statement issued here.

“The Congress wants to enjoy power at the cost of poor people. Soon, it will raise a loan of ₹3,000 crore as a Bill has been passed in the assembly,” he added.

Of the 13 appointments made by the government on Sunday, eight leaders have been appointed from the Shimla parliamentary constituency, Jai Ram said in the statement.

The BJP had been targeting the Congress government over the delay in Cabinet expansion.