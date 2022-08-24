Congress holds protest against price rise in Karnal

: Hundreds of Congress leaders and workers on Tuesday held a protest in Karnal over rising inflation and unemployment, accusing the BJP governments at the Centre and state for the surging prices.

The congress workers led by party’s district convenor Lehari Singh gathered at old vegetable market in the city and held ‘Mehngai Pe Charcha’ over the issues of price rise, unemployment, broken roads, poor health facilities in the state.

Singh said that inflation is going out of control during the regime of the BJP as the government has increased the fuel prices on several occasions in the past one year.

“Even, people are suffering and are unable to cook meals due to increasing prices of the LPG,” he added.

In his address, Kuldeep Sharma, former speaker of Haryana Vidhan Sabha said that the present BJP government has failed miserably in controlling rising prices.

He alleged that the government has now imposed GST on almost all the basic amenities, rubbing salt on the wounds of the common man. ENDS

