Will oust BJP-JJP from Haryana, bring Cong to power: Hooda

A resurgent faction seemed to be weighing on the mind of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday when he addressed a gathering at Bhiwani. Hooda said that many leaders from the party were making claims to be the next chief minister of Haryana.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda addressing a rally in Bhiwani, Haryana, on Sunday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Speaking at the Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh (opposition before you) programme, the two-time chief minister said that he had won the battle of becoming Haryana ‘s chief minister 18 years ago.

“My fight now is to throw the BJP-JJP government out of power. The aim is not to become the chief minister but to end unemployment, inflation, crime and drug addiction from Haryana,” he said.

The Congress leader who will turn 76 in September said that he wanted to contest another battle against the BJP-led government and oust them in 2024 elections.

Cracks were apparent in the state Congress as Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry, the only Congress MLA from Bhiwani district, stayed away from the event organised with the backing of Hooda.

Anirudh Choudhry, the estranged nephew of Kiran and son of Ranbir Mahendra, who is elder son of former CM Bansi Lal, and Lal’s son in law, Sombir, former Cong MLA from Loharu attended the programme. Mahendra and Sombir have troublesome family ties with Kiran.

Hooda said that the Congress aims to uproot the BJP-JJP alliance and bring the party to power.

“You have seen how this government behaved with our women wrestlers, who levelled serious allegations of sexual harassment. Clerks are protesting for a salary hike and youths are on streets seeking employment. This government has completely failed,” Hooda said.

The former CM pointed out that there was no tax on pesticides, fertilisers and tractors during the Congress rule.

“During my reign, two universities were established in Bhiwani-Mahendergarh parliamentary constituency. We opened five new colleges in this constituency. But the BJP government has failed to bring a single project in the last nine years,” Hooda said.

The Congress leader reiterated that if voted to power, the party will provide ₹6,000/month pension to the elderly and widows.

He assured to old pension scheme for employees would be restored, 100 square yards plot would be given to poor families and cooking gas cylinders would be provided at a subsidised price of ₹500.

State Congress president Udai Bhan said that corruption was at its peak in the state and the credibility of constitutional institutions was in danger.

