Two days after a congress leader criticised the authorities for misappropriation of public funds by inviting the tenders for roads which had been built just a year ago, municipal authorities have decided to conduct assessment for all upcoming development projects being proposed in different constituencies

MC to assess estimates of upcoming projects before floating tenders at Ludhiana . (HT FILE)

Each constituency has been alotted ₹20 crore to be spent on development projects including roads, tube-wells, rain-harvesting wells and maintenance of public infrastructure. Recently a congress leader Jaswinder Singh Thukral had raised questions over the inclusion of three roads in the estimates created by the MC officials which were in good condition.

Municipal corporation chief has directed zonal commissioners of different wards to assess the estimates of development projects before approving them for tendering process. It will be verified whether the project is important and required, said a senior MC official. He further said that the projects will be prioritised based on it’s weightage in terms of public convenience.

The projects which would be found unnecessary and arbitrary will be cancelled following the due procedure, he added.

Thukral, who represents Congress in ward no 39 had alleged that the civic body is inviting tenders for three roads in the Atam Nagar constituency which were built just a year ago.

The roads which are being rebuilt include Labour Chowk to Gill Road ( ₹77.69 lakh). Jeet Halwai to Labour chowk ( ₹97.5 lakh), Gill road to Kwality chowk ( ₹89.41 lakh).

He had added that civic body officials have prepared an assessment and proposed the construction of three roads in his wards. He said that each constituency has been allotted ₹20 crore for development projects which should be utilised to provide better infrastructure to the residents.

He had added that he will raise the matter with the local bodies department and also file a complaint with the civic body commissioner with documentary evidence.

