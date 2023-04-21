Congress leader siphons off 14-quintal wheat, booked

The police booked a Congress leader, who is also the husband of Bhawanigarh Municipal Council’s president, for siphoning off 14.25-quintal wheat meant to be distributed among poor.

The accused has been booked under Sections 420 and 409 of the IPC.

The accused has been identified as Balwinder Singh of Bhawanigarh. His wife Sukhjeet Kaur is the president of the Bhawanigarh Municipal Council.

Investigation officer ASI Surjeet Singh said, “We have registered a case against Balwinder on the complaint of Kamaldeep Singh, inspector, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, and Vijay Kumar, district food supply officer. They stated in their complaint that the accused had siphoned off 14.25-quintal wheat.”