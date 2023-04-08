Punjab: Sidhu challenges Mann to debate on AAP performance

After his release from Patiala jail, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, accompanied by party MLAs, called on the family of late MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh, who died of cardiac arrest during the Punjab leg of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 14.

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (centre) interacting with the party’s Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection, Karamjit Chaudhary (right), and Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary on Saturday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sidhu expressed condolences to Chaudhary’s wife Karamjit Chaudhary, who is now the Congress candidate for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection, and her son Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, who is the Phillaur MLA.

“Chaudhary Sahib died in the line of duty. It is the moral responsibility of the party to stand by this family, which has a century old association with the Congress. Families like this are the roots and foundation of the Congress party,” Sidhu said.

Says Mann failed to act against mafia

The former Punjab Congress president challenged chief minister Bhagwant Mann to an open debate on the promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party before coming to power with a huge mandate and what had his government done in the past one year. “The AAP came to power by making false promises and showing fake dreams to the people in the name of ‘badlav’ (change) in Punjab. Nothing has changed in the past year. Whether it’s the liquor or sand mafia, they are calling the shots like they did in the past,” Sidhu said, referring to Mann as his younger brother.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Mann is a rubber stamp chief minister. He has failed to act against people running mafias. The CM is answerable to the people and it is his responsibility to respond to their concerns,” Sidhu said.

Terms AAP party of poachers

He said the AAP criticised former CM Captain Amarinder Singh for backtracking on his statements of bringing Punjab back on track but sadly, the ruling party is working on similar lines.

On the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection, Sidhu alleged that the AAP approached every Congress leader from the constituency to contest on its ticket.

“The AAP first approached former MP Mohinder Singh Kaypee but when talks failed, they poached former Congress MLA Sushil Kumar Rinku. They are poachers. They have to bank on turncoats as they are unable to find candidates in their own party,” Sidhu said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON