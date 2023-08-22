Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / On way to Kargil, Rahul reaches Lamayuru near Leh

On way to Kargil, Rahul reaches Lamayuru near Leh

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Aug 22, 2023 11:49 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reaches Lamayuru village on his maiden tour after revocation of Article 370, mingling with people and army veterans without security cover.

Currently on his maiden tour after revocation of Article 370, the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday reached Lamayuru village, 125 km from Leh towards Kargil.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi poses for a picture with people during his visit to the Main Market of Leh, on Monday. (ANI)

On Monday evening he had mingled with the people and army veterans in the main market of Leh town, who cheered for him.

The Congress leader mingled with the crowd without caring for his security cover.

Congress spokesperson for Leh district and leader of the opposition in LAHDC-Leh, Tsering Namgyal said, “Rahul has just reached Lamayuru, 125 km from Leh towards Kargil, where he would stay overnight”.

“He again rode his mobike from Leh to Lamayuru. Enroute, he stopped at Alchi for lunch at a renowned restaurant being run by a local woman, Alchi Kitchen,” added Namgyal.

Earlier, Rahul stopped for tea at Khaltse market with the locals, who had organised a small get together for him.

The Congress leader may visit Kargil on Wednesday or Thursday, he informed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul gandhi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP