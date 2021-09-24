Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Congress leaders will stay put with masses during contact programme: Hooda
Senior Congress leader and Haryana leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda interacting with the media at his official residence in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Congress leaders will stay put with masses during contact programme: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the upcoming public contact programme of the Congress, Vipaksh Apke Samaksh, will not just entail addressing the public by way of speech
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 12:42 AM IST

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the upcoming public contact programme of the Congress, Vipaksh Apke Samaksh, will not just entail addressing the public by way of speech.

“Rather, the state Congress leaders will directly communicate with people by staying put in a district or an assembly constituency for an entire day,” Hooda said.

Addressing a press conference, the leader of Opposition will start the contact programme from Karnal on October 10.

Hooda said people in state are suffering due to the wrong policies of the BJP-JJP government and Haryana is lagging behind in every aspect of development.

“The ruling coalition did not fulfil any promises made in their election manifesto. Farmers are not given rates of crops as per recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission, bonus of 100 per quintal was not given on crops, and free tubewell connections were also not given,” he alleged.

Hooda said the promise of doubling the income of farmers has proved to be a ‘jumla’. The latest NSSO report has revealed that during the tenure of the BJP government, the income of farmers from agriculture has decreased instead of increasing.

