Congress misleading people on power bills: CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday accused the Congress of misleading people about electricity bills and said that people used to suffer during the Congress government due to non- availability of power.

Addressing a press conference in Hisar on Tuesday, Saini said that when Bhupinder Singh Hooda was CM and Randeep Singh Surjewala was the power minister, the availability of power supply in the state was in dire condition. “Long power cuts used to haunt the people, and the electricity was made available for four hours only. In contrast, the BJP government has made significant reforms in the power sector and is ensuring 24-hour electricity supply to citizens,” the CM said asking the Opposition leaders to introspect before pointing fingers at others.

“Hooda and Surjewala seem to be in a competition to become the leader of the Opposition. They are only marking their attendance, and they have no connection with the public,” he said.

The chief minister said that in 2013–14 during the Congress regime, the electricity bill for consuming up to 25 units was ₹200 and for consuming 100 units ₹378 used to be charged. In contrast, in 2025–26, the bill for 25 units is only ₹55, while ₹245 for 100 units, he said.

Saini asked Hooda and Surjewala not to “mislead” people and check the facts before making statements.

He further stated that the state government has fulfilled its promise of providing 24-hour electricity without placing any burden on the common man.

Responding to the opposition’s criticism of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, he said that it is in the interest of the Muslim community as well as other sections of society.

He said that certain approvals related to Ambala airport are pending and will be cleared shortly. Saini said the state will soon witness the launch of several major projects, including the inauguration of Pandit Deen Dayal Medical University elevated railway track in Kurukshetra and Pandit Neki Ram medical College, Bhiwani, according to a statement.