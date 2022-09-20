Congress never honoured Maharaja Hari Singh due to appeasement policy: BJYM

JAMMU Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Monday took a dig at the Congress for its criticism of the BJP over the announcement of a public holiday on Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary and said the party should first do some introspection.

“Despite ruling the country and J&K for a majority of years since Independence, Congress never bothered to honour the role and contributions of Maharaja Hari Singh Bahadur ji. Under its appeasement policy, Congress always ignored the social and religious reforms brought in by Maharaja Hari Singh in Jammu and Kashmir. Congress is now trying to regain its lost ground by levelling baseless allegations on the BJP,” Arun Prabhat, the BJYM state president told media persons here.

Reacting sharply to a statement of JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla, Prabhat reminded the Congress that the BJP was the first party in the legislature of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in 2017 which moved a resolution for declaring September 23 a public holiday and got it passed on the floor of the house despite stiff resistance from Kashmir-based political parties.

“Congress party remained mum on the floor of the house and it did not support the resolution then due to its appeasement policy,” he said.