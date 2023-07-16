Congress against ordinance to safeguard states’ constitutional rights: PPCC chief

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday said the Congress’ decision to oppose the Centre’s ordinance related to the control of services in Delhi was about the party’s fight against the assault on constitutional rights of states.

Warring said the Congress took the principled stand to save the Constitution, but this does not mean the party is backing the AAP (ANI File)

Warring said the Congress took the principled stand to save the Constitution, but this does not mean the party is backing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). “Whenever the BJP-led central government will try to sabotage federalism, the Congress will oppose it,” the Punjab Congress chief said after AICC general secretary KC Venugopal announced the party’s decision to oppose the ordinance. The Congress announcement came a day before the meeting of the opposition parties in Bengaluru to discuss their joint strategy to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Asked about the stand of the state unit leaders who had urged the Congress high command not to extend support to the AAP on this issue, the PPCC chief said they had shared their views with the party leadership. “The decision to oppose the ordinance is the combined stand of the opposition, and was for the party high command to take that call. But we will continue to fight them (AAP government) in Punjab,” he said. The state Congress had accused the AAP government of unleashing a “witch-hunt” against its leaders and workers.

