Congress protests in Mohali against rising inflation
Members of the Congress party, led by former Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, held a protest against the rising inflation at the Phase 7 light point on Monday.
The protesters, including party’s office-bearers, municipal councillors, panches and sarpanches, raised slogans against the BJP-led Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Sidhu said the BJP government had broken the common man’s back by continuously increasing the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG.
He said it was surprising that these prices remained stable during the past five months while elections were underway in five states, despite the rising oil prices in the international market. But after winning elections in four of the five states, the BJP government had been increasing the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas on a daily basis.
Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party, Sidhu said the party, which came to power by showing dreams to the people of Punjab, had not fulfilled any of its promises, including waiving 300 units of electricity. Similarly, the government had not taken any step towards the issues of Punjab’s river waters, its capital Chandigarh and pensions.
Sidhu said the Punjab government had also given a guarantee to arrest the perpetrators of sacrilege within 24 hours of the formation of the government and to pay dearness allowance to the unemployed from day one. He said this government will be given a month and then answers will be sought from its leaders, ministers and MLAs.
Members of the Haryana Youth Congress also held a protest at the BJP’s Panchkula office. Pardeep Gujjar, general secretary of the Haryana Youth Congress, along with Chandigarh MC councillor Sachin Galav, demanded that the rising prices be brought under control.
-
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
-
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics