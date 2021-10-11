Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Congress, SAD-BJP govts ruined Punjab's public health services: Delhi minister
chandigarh news

Congress, SAD-BJP govts ruined Punjab’s public health services: Delhi minister

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said the Congress and the SAD-BJP combine had created a pitiable state of public health services in Punjab, with a deliberate conspiracy to promote private hospitals
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain was in Dhuri, Punjab, to attend a function organised by the family of late party leader Sandeep Singla, in his memory. (ANI File Photo)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 01:18 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Sangrur

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday hit out at the successive Congress and SAD-BJP governments for the “deplorable condition of government health services” in Punjab.

Accompanied by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president Bhagwant Mann and leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, Jain was in Dhuri to attend a function organised by the family of late party leader Sandeep Singla, in his memory.

He said till 1980, Punjab’s government healthcare system was the best in the country. “Over the last four decades, the Congress and the SAD-BJP combine have created a pitiable state of public health services in Punjab, with a deliberate conspiracy to promote private hospitals, the cost of which is being borne by all sections, including the poor people of Punjab,” added Jain.

The Delhi health minister said the AAP will implement Delhi’s development model in Punjab if voted to power. “Punjab is a full state. We will not just provide better services in the health sector but also in all other fields,” he added.

Describing the Lakhimpur Kheri incident as a blot on the democracy of the nation, Jain said it was unfortunate that the BJP and its leaders had started behaving like dictators, and instead of paying attention to the farmers’ demands, they were treating them cruelly and inhumanely.

