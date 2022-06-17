Congress stages Satyagraha against Rahul Gandhi’s questioning at Raj Bhawan

The Himachal Pradesh Congress on Thursday held a protest outside the Raj Bhawan here over party leader Rahul Gandhi’s questioning by the Enforcement Directorate.

Congress workers, led by state party unit president Pratibha Singh sat on “satyagraha” outside the Raj Bhavan.

Leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, state Congress working president Harsh Mahajan, MLAs Ramlal Thakur, Nand Lal, Mohan Lal Brakta, Vikramaditya Singh, Mahila Congress president Zainab Chandel also participated in the dharna.

Pratibha Singh alleged political vendetta by the BJP government at the Centre against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi by making false cases against them.

She said the Congress is not afraid of the “dictatorial policies and decisions” of the government.

Agnihotri said the Modi government has converted the national headquarters of the Congress in Delhi into a police cantonment and party leaders were being stopped from going there.

Describing it as an undeclared emergency, he said everyone should come forward to save democracy in the country.

