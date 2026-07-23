Congress stands with students: Himachal CM

The Himachal Pradesh chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said that truth behind the NEET paper leak must come out and demanded strict action against those responsible.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File)

“The truth behind the NEET paper leak must come out and strict action should be taken against those responsible. The Congress party stands with students and will continue to raise its voice against injustice,” he said.

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Targeting the BJP, Sukhu said, “Wherever the BJP has been in power, incidents of paper leaks have come to light. During the previous BJP government in Himachal, the staff selection commission paper leak took place. After coming to power, our government dissolved the commission, ordered an investigation and ensured that those responsible were sent to jail,” said Sukhu and demanded answers.

“The Congress is seeking answers from the BJP on two issues. First, the truth about the alleged irregularities in donations collected in the name of the Ram Temple should come out. Second, the country deserves to know who was behind the NEET paper leak,” he said.

Congress to hold protest

State Congress president Vinay Kumar has directed all district and block Congress presidents to stage protests and demonstrations in their respective areas on July 23, 24, and 25.

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{{^usCountry}} Vinay Kumar stated that the Congress party will not back down from the fight to safeguard the interests of the nation’s youth and students. Strongly condemning the police brutality against protesting students, Vinay said, “The anger of the youth and students can no longer be stifled. The country now seeks liberation from the BJP’s authoritarianism, corruption, and misgovernance”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vinay Kumar stated that the Congress party will not back down from the fight to safeguard the interests of the nation’s youth and students. Strongly condemning the police brutality against protesting students, Vinay said, “The anger of the youth and students can no longer be stifled. The country now seeks liberation from the BJP’s authoritarianism, corruption, and misgovernance”. {{/usCountry}}

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Sukhu govt rewarded those responsible for the paper leak: Jai Ram

Former chief minister and leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said that the central government took immediate and strict measures regarding the irregularities in the NEET examination but state government rewarded those responsible for the paper leak in recruitment exams in Himachal.

In 2022 a recruitment examination was conducted to fill 1,334 constable posts, but that was cancelled after the paper leak surfaced. The investigation, spanning multiple states including Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Bihar, has so far led to charge sheets against 88 accused allegedly involved in the leak and sale of solved question papers to candidates. The case was handed over to the CBI following FIRs registered in Kangra and Shimla districts and remains one of the most high-profile recruitment scams in the state. After investigations, the Central Bureau of Investigation had recommended action against five police officials, including IPS officers, in the 2022 constable recruitment paper leak. When the communication was resurfaced on social media in May this year Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had assured action against all those involved while hinting at involvement of certain legislators.

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“Sukhu government in Himachal rewarded officials held responsible by the CBI in the paper leak case. Despite the CBI recommending action, the investigation report was suppressed. Instead of fixing accountability, officials whose roles had come under scrutiny were appointed to key positions.”

The former CM said that evidence of a paper leak also surfaced during the recent police recruitment examination—including the detection of a money trail—yet the government attempted to suppress the matter.

Congress holds protest

Himachal Pradesh Congress committee on Wednesday held a protest outside the BJP headquarters --”Deep Kamal”.

The protest, led by state Congress president Vinay Kumar, began at Baluganj and culminated in slogan-shouting against the BJP right in front of the party’s state headquarters.

Raising slogans in support of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress demanded the resignation of the Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. “Incidents like the NEET and CSIR paper leaks have jeopardised the future of country’s youth. The standard of education in the country is currently declining, and the Union education minister has no moral right to continue in office,” said Kumar.

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Kumar stated that the police action against leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and other Congress MPs constitutes a violation of the rights of elected representatives—an act the Congress will never tolerate. He affirmed that their protest would continue until justice is secured for the nation’s youth and students.

BJP protest against Cong turns into scuffle with SFI demonstrators

A scuffle broke out between BJP and SFI activists near deputy commissioner’s office on Wednesday.

BJP had organised a protest condemning the Congress demonstration near the Prime Minister’s official residence in New Delhi, outside the DC office where Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activists had been sitting on a hunger strike for the past three days.

As BJP workers and SFI activists came face-to-face near the DC’s office, a scuffle broke out, prompting police personnel to intervene and bring the situation under control.

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SFI, BJP blamed each other for triggering the confrontation

SFI Himachal Pradesh State Secretary Vivek Birsanta alleged that BJP workers attacked students who were peacefully proceeding toward the DC office.

“SFI has been on a hunger strike for the past two days against the repeated NEET paper leaks. We were peacefully moving toward the DC office when BJP workers attacked our students,” Vivek Birsanta said.

On the other hand, BJP Himachal Pradesh vice-president Balbir Verma alleged that people associated with CITU and SFI with support from Congress, made a calculated attempt to disrupt a peaceful protest organized by the BJP.

AIDWA condemns alleged assault on women students during Shimla protest

The Himachal Pradesh State Committee of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) strongly condemned the alleged manhandling and assault of women students during the protest and demanded arrests of those responsible.

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In a press statement, AIDWA state general secretary Falma Chauhan said that BJP workers were engaged in pushing, scuffling and physical assault against women protesters outside the DC office. “We demand registration of cases and arrest those responsible for the alleged assault. It warned that if prompt action is not taken, the organisation would launch a campaign against those involved.”