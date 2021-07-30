Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Congress tried to gain political mileage out of pandemic: Jai Ram

Addressing a public meeting at Kheel, the Himachal CM announced opening of extension counter of HP State Cooperative Bank and grant of ₹10 lakh for playground at a senior secondary school and ₹3 lakh for a community centre
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 12:50 AM IST
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur interacting with locals at Mandi’s Karsog on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday announced opening of horticulture extension offices at Karsog assembly segment’s Mahunag and Mahog.

Addressing a public meeting at Churag, the chief minister said that the Himachal government took effective steps to tackle the corona pandemic in the state.

He said that the Congress leaders in the state did not even refrain from politicising this sensitive issue.

He said that the Congress desperately tried to get political mileage on pandemic issue, but people know the truth.

Thakur said that the state government ensured that development works were not affected during the pandemic.

Later, addressing a public meeting at Kheel, the CM announced opening of extension counter of HP State Cooperative Bank, 10 lakh for playground in Government Senior Secondary School and 3 lakh for a community centre.

He also announced 10,000 each to six mahila mandals of area.

In another public meeting at Bagsiad, said that six development projects worth 37 crore were dedicated on Wednesday for this area from Karsog, which included laying of roads worth 20.3 crore and irrigation schemes worth 2 crore. He said that all these projects would be completed within the stipulated time.

Thakur also accused the former Congress minister Kaul Singh Thakur for misguiding the people of the district by “spreading canards against the state government”.

He said that people of the state were well aware of nefarious designs of the Congress leaders and would not get carried away by their false propaganda.

The CM also announced construction of a Kisan Bhawan in the area.

He addressed a public meeting at Mahunag as well and said that the HP government was committed to ensuring development of areas which had remained neglected so far due to one reason or other.

He said that this area was not only important from religion point of view, but also has scenic beauty.

Jal Shakti minister Mahender Singh Thakur said that the present Himachal dispensation was committed to developing the Karsog area of Mandi district.

