Congress used to subverting Constitution: Sanjay Tandon

BJP candidate from Chandigarh Sanjay Tandon on Sunday refuted Congress nominee Manish Tewari’s claim that the saffron fold intended to alter the Constitution to abolish reservations. BJP Chandigarh candidate Sanjay Tandon during a foot march in Chandigarh on Sunday. (HT photo)

Accusing Tewari of resorting to fear-mongering tactics due to a perceived decline in electoral prospects, Tandon labelled his assertions as unfounded and aimed at misleading the electorate.

While addressing a public gathering, Tandon further said it was not the BJP but the Congress that had been talking about changing the Constitution to reduce reservations for SCs/STs/OBCs for giving the same to Muslims.

“This is in complete contravention of the Constitution, which disallows any reservation based on religion,” added Tandon.

The BJP candidate also took out six foot marches in villages and colonies, including Maloya, Khuda Jassu, Khuda Lahora, Daria, Ram Darbar, Phase 1, and Hallo Majra.

While interacting with a group of farmers in Khuda Lahora, Tandon highlighted the BJP government’s key initiatives, including the PM-KISAN scheme, which provided direct income support to farmers, the Soil Health Card Scheme for promoting soil fertility management, and the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana to mitigate risks associated with crop loss.

He expressed his firm commitment to bridging the developmental gap between the city’s core and its peripheries.

“To uplift these areas, special focus on infrastructure, healthcare, education and sanitation will be given to ensure holistic development. Long-pending issues of some of the areas, such as Lal Dora and conversion of leasehold to freehold will be addressed,” stated Tandon.