Consider 35-year-old candidate for post of lecturer: CAT to PGI

The Central Administrative Tribunal Bench has directed the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) to consider the candidature of a 35-year-old candidate for the post of lecturer (biostatistics), which had been advertised for those between the age of 18 and 30 as an interim measure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the order issued on Wednesday, the tribunal is of the view that the condition prescribing the maximum age limit of 30 years in the recruitment notice is contrary to Regulation 37 of the ‘1967 Regulations’ and the applicant will suffer irreparable loss if her candidature is not considered by the institute. Therefore, as an interim measure, a direction was issued to the respondent institute to accept the offline application form of the applicant and consider her candidature along with all other eligible candidates. However, her result shall be kept in a sealed cover during pendency of the original application.

The matter has been further listed for hearing on November 2. The applicant, Ruby Rani, had said that in 2016 the post had been advertised for those who were between 18 to 50 years old, for which she had applied, but had not been able to clear it. However, in 2022 the age limit was revised from 18 to 30 years old, which she said was illegal and discriminatory.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per regulation 37 of the of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Regulations, 1967, the maximum age limit for a candidate at the time of recruitment to the service of the institute is 50 years for teaching posts and 30 years for non-teaching posts. The counsel of the respondents conceded that the regulation had not been altered so far.