Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday called upon people to make constitutional values the guiding force in building a developed, inclusive and progressive India, stressing that the ideals of liberty, equality and fraternity must shape the everyday conduct of citizens.

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha. (HT File) more less

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During Constitution Day celebrations here, Sinha paid tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar and other members of the constituent assembly. Speaking on the occasion, he emphasised the need to strengthen social democracy, fraternity and respect for human dignity.

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He said that the day provides an opportunity to reconnect with the ideals that define the Republic and renew one’s commitment to the principles of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution.

Referring to the constituent assembly’s adoption of the Constitution on November 26, 1949, the LG said it was a historic milestone that laid the foundation for India’s democratic future.

The Constitution is not merely a legal document but a living expression of the country’s collective aspirations and democratic commitment, he said, adding that India’s achievements in space, semiconductors, digital technology, science and innovation were rooted in the strong constitutional foundation laid by the nation’s founders.

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{{^usCountry}} Sinha said legal and constitutional safeguards alone were not sufficient unless citizens recognised and respected each other’s dignity, rights and aspirations in everyday life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sinha said legal and constitutional safeguards alone were not sufficient unless citizens recognised and respected each other’s dignity, rights and aspirations in everyday life. {{/usCountry}}

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Referring to rapid advances in artificial intelligence, quantum technology, biotechnology and space technology, he stressed the need to protect individual liberty, privacy and human dignity in the digital age.

“Technology must assist human beings rather than make human beings subordinate to technology,” he said, calling upon officials to ensure that technological progress remained human-centric and aligned with constitutional values.

He stressed the need for better coordination in administrative processes, saying that public services and infrastructure should reach every part of Jammu and Kashmir with equal sensitivity and commitment, ensuring no one is left behind in the development journey.

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“India is not waiting for the future but building it. The Constitution gave future generations the foundation to achieve the unimaginable. Now, we must focus on true development, which means expanding opportunities, reducing inequalities and ensuring dignity for every citizen,” Sinha said.

He underscored the importance of equal opportunities for youth, women’s education and empowerment, dignity for farmers and workers and responsive public institutions in achieving inclusive development.

Calling upon citizens to actively participate in nation-building, the LG said, “India needs nothing more than a group of honest people who will place the country’s interests above their own.” The event was organised by the department of law, justice and parliamentary affairs in collaboration with the department of culture.