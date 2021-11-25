Construction of Mohali’s second fire station begins at Sector 78

Mohali MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the city’s second fire station at Sector 78 for which the construction work has also begun.

At present, there is one fire station in Phase 1 and the proposal for the second one had been hanging fire for the past three years.

MLA Sidhu said there was an urgent need for another fire station in the area. “The new fire station building would be constructed on 2.5 acres at a cost of ₹3 crore,” he said, adding that on 11,243 square ft area, building to accommodate firemen and other staff will come up.

Sidhu said that Mohali was constantly expanding and there was a large area under GMADA which, despite not being under Mohali municipal corporation jurisdiction, was being provided emergency services. He said additional vehicles and other equipment would be brought from the fire station in Phase 1 industrial area of Mohali and more machinery will be procured as required.

Among others present on the occasion were Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh, senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal, deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi and MC commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg.

