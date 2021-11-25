Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Construction of Mohali’s second fire station begins at Sector 78
chandigarh news

Construction of Mohali’s second fire station begins at Sector 78

Mohali MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the city’s second fire station at Sector 78 for which the construction work has also begun
Mohali MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu (in picture) said there was an urgent need for another fire station in the city. (HT File Photo)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 02:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Mohali MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the city’s second fire station at Sector 78 for which the construction work has also begun.

At present, there is one fire station in Phase 1 and the proposal for the second one had been hanging fire for the past three years.

MLA Sidhu said there was an urgent need for another fire station in the area. “The new fire station building would be constructed on 2.5 acres at a cost of 3 crore,” he said, adding that on 11,243 square ft area, building to accommodate firemen and other staff will come up.

Sidhu said that Mohali was constantly expanding and there was a large area under GMADA which, despite not being under Mohali municipal corporation jurisdiction, was being provided emergency services. He said additional vehicles and other equipment would be brought from the fire station in Phase 1 industrial area of Mohali and more machinery will be procured as required.

Among others present on the occasion were Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh, senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal, deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi and MC commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Cryptocurrency crash
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Grammy Awards 2022 nominations
India Covid-19 cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP