Consumer panel directs jeweller to return 2-kg silver to investor

The district consumer disputes redressal commission has directed a Zirakpur-based jeweller to return 2.655 kg of silver deposited by a Chandigarh woman under an investment scheme and pay the balance interest amount along with compensation.

The firm will pay the balance interest amount of ₹6,959 along with interest at the rate of 8% per annum from August 26, 2025, the date of maturity of the bond. (Shutterstock)

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Commission’s president SK Aggarwal and member Lt Col Jasbir Singh Bath passed the order on a complaint filed by Palak, a resident of Chandigarh, against Shree Balaji Jewellers of Baltana, Zirakpur.

According to the complaint, Palak deposited 2.655-kg silver with the jeweller on May 27, 2025, under a silver investment bond. The agreement provided for a lock-in period of three months, after which the firm was required to return the deposited silver along with the agreed interest.

The complainant stated that while the jeweller made several payments during the investment period, it failed to honour the bond after maturity and did not return the deposited silver. She approached the commission seeking the return of her investment, interest and compensation.

The commission noted that the opposite party did not appear despite being served notice and was proceeded against ex parte. After examining the documents, the commission observed that the investment bond carried a three-month lock-in period from May 27, 2025, to August 26, 2025. It further noted that the complainant had received partial payments but remained entitled to the balance contractual interest as well as the return of the principal investment of 2.655 kg of silver.

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{{^usCountry}} Holding the jeweller deficient in service, the commission directed the firm to pay the balance interest amount of ₹6,959 along with interest at the rate of 8% per annum from August 26, 2025, the date of maturity of the bond. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Holding the jeweller deficient in service, the commission directed the firm to pay the balance interest amount of ₹6,959 along with interest at the rate of 8% per annum from August 26, 2025, the date of maturity of the bond. {{/usCountry}}

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It also awarded ₹30,000 as lump-sum compensation towards mental harassment and litigation expenses.