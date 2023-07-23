Two youths shot at in Zirakpur: NRI NRI hired hitmen to kill old biz partner, say police

The murderous attack on two youths at Metro Plaza Citi Market in Zirakpur’s busy Lohgarh area on Friday evening was executed by contract killers hired by a US-based NRI, police investigation has revealed. The murderous attack took place in Lohgarh, Zirakpur. The NRI was booked on the complaint of Inderjit’s mother Jaswinder Kaur. She told the police that Jaswinder and Inderjit used to run a de-addiction centre at Una district in Himachal Pradesh. (HT File Photo)

A day after the attack, police registered an attempt to murder case against the NRI, Jaswinder Singh Jassa, for hatching a conspiracy to kill Inderjit Singh of Nawanshahr.

Along with Inderjit, who was shot in the chest, his friend, Satinder Singh from Ludhiana, was also shot in the thigh.

The NRI was booked on the complaint of Inderjit’s mother Jaswinder Kaur. She told the police that Jaswinder and Inderjit used to run a de-addiction centre at Una district in Himachal Pradesh.

Inderjit had confronted Jaswinder over illegal activities taking place in the garb of the de-addiction centre that led to enmity between the duo and Jaswinder had been threatening to kill him. Due to this, he had left Nawanshahr and started living in Zirakpur.

On Friday, when Inderjit, along with his friend Satinder, was leaving a gym at Metro Plaza Citi Market, three armed men accosted them and opened fire.

Inderjit continues to remain critical at a private hospital, while Satinder is recuperating from his injury at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against Jaswinder and the three unidentified assailants.

Police have not ruled out other reasons behind the murder bid. Zirakpur SHO Simarjit Singh said the matter was being investigated from all angles.

Police are checking CCTV footage of toll plazas located around Zirakpur for leads about the shooters who had escaped in a car after the attack.