Punjab: Contractual revenue patwari terminated for seeking bribe

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar administration on Monday terminated the services of a contractual patwari posted in Banga subdivision for allegedly seeking bribe.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar administration on Monday terminated the services of a contractual patwari posted in Banga subdivision for allegedly seeking bribe. (Image for representational purpose)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additional deputy commissioner (general) Rajiv Verma said that acting swiftly after a video went viral on social media platforms, wherein re-employed patwari Amarjit Singh posted at Khotheran circle of Banga subdivision was seen accepting some money from a woman, his services were immediately terminated.

The said patwari was re-employed on July 6, 2022.

Verma said that sub-divisional magistrate of Banga has been entrusted with the task of thorough inquiry for finding facts and deciding next course of action.

He said the SDM has been asked to submit the inquiry report within two weeks.