Cooch Behar Trophy: Chandigarh U-19 boys claim win over Mizoram

A double ton by Ishmeet and Nikhil blended well with a clinical spell from Paras to help Chandigarh register an innings and 463-run emphatic win over Mizoram on the second day of the Cooch Behar Trophy being played at Cricket Stadium, Sector 16 on Sunday. Chandigarh boys dominated the opposition after they resumed their overnight score of 241 for the two in reply to Mizoram’s 53. Ishmeet and Nikhil shared a 234-run partnership for the third wicket.

Thereafter, Ishmeet (203) returned to the pavilion after being injured wherein he smashed 22 boundaries and one six. The third wicket of the innings fell in the form of Paras (40). Chandigarh declared its innings for 578 runs at the loss of four wickets with the dismissal of Nikhil (209).

His knock was studded with 34 boundaries. Mizoram failed in their second innings against the deadly spell from Paras (5/6) which included a hat-trick also. The visitors were bundled out for mere 62 runs. Chandigarh’s next match is scheduled against Tamil Nadu at their home ground from November 19.

The victorious SGGS 26 judo team. (HT Photo)

SGGS-26 men team bag judo title

SGGS College, Sector-26, Chandigarh, won the Panjab University inter-college judo tournament for men with 21 points. Gobind National College, Narangwal, with 16 points and GGDSD College, Sector 32, Chandigarh, with 15 points secured second and third positions, respectively.

Chandigarh beat Gujarat by six wickets in the second match of Vijay Hazare Trophy

After their first defeat, Chandigarh bounced back with a six-wicket win over Gujarat in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament being played at New Delhi.

Chandigarh won the toss and decided to field first. A century from PK Panchal (100) and a decent half century from Het (59) propelled Gujarat to post a mammoth of 281 for the loss of eight wickets in stipulated 50 overs. Jagjit Singh Sandhu (3/64) took three wickets for the bowling side. In reply, Chandigarh also got off to a solid start with openers Arslan Khan (54) and Manan Vohra (116) followed by fine contributions by unbeaten Ankit Kaushik (68) and Gaurav Puri (33) to surpass the target in 49th over at the loss of four wickets.

Chandigarh will play its third match against Tripura on November 15.