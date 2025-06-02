Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
Cool summer in Chandigarh: May’s wet spell set to spill into June

ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
Jun 02, 2025 09:42 AM IST

IMD’s long-range forecast for Chandigarh predicts above-average rain in June due to Western Disturbances and monsoon

After a rain-soaked May that brought a welcome reprieve from the usual searing heat, June looks set to follow suit.

If these weather conditions continue, 2025 could end up with not a single heatwave day in May or June — the two hottest months of the year before the advent of the rainy season. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Following 191% above-average rainfall last month — the second-highest in a decade — weather officials say the wet and cool trend is likely to continue into June, making for a memorable summer before the rainy season.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Western Disturbances through much of June, followed by the arrival of monsoon towards the end, is expected to keep the region pleasantly cooler, with little to no heatwave days.

“We expect similar weather conditions in June as seen in May,” said IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul. “Western Disturbances will be active at the start of the month and monsoon is also expected to arrive by the third week of June,” he added.

If these weather conditions continue, 2025 could end up with not a single heatwave day in May or June — the two hottest months of the year before the advent of the rainy season.

Rain likely till June 4

Light to moderate rainfall is right around the corner due to an active Western Disturbance over the region.

Along with rain, until June 4, IMD has forecast possible thunderstorms and lightning, especially on Tuesday, when the system is likely to peak.

Meanwhile, after the rain on Saturday evening, the maximum temperature rose slightly from 40°C the previous day to 40.1°C on Sunday, 0.9 degree above normal.

The rain, however, made the night cooler, as the minimum temperature fell from 24.4°C on Saturday to 22.4°C on Sunday, 3.9 degrees below normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to hover between 36°C and 38°C, while the minimum will stay between 24°C and 25°C.

