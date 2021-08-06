Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cops cane-charge protesting PSPCL, PSTCL contractual staff near CM’s Patiala residence
chandigarh news

Cops cane-charge protesting PSPCL, PSTCL contractual staff near CM’s Patiala residence

Protesting employees say the Punjab govt and utility management hell-bent on promoting privatisation in the power sector
By HT Correspondent, Patiala
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 01:59 AM IST
Police stand guard following a clash with agitators near the residence of Punjab CM Amarinder Singh in Patiala on Thursday.

Contractual employees of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and the Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) were lathi-charged on Thursday by police near chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s residence in Patiala.

The police resorted to the use of force when hundreds of protesting employees demanding regularisation of their jobs marched towards the CM’s house. Nearly 50 protesters were detained, officials said.

Earlier, the employees gathered at the PSPCL headquarters with their children and other family members and raised slogans against the corporation for not meeting their demands.

Balihar Singh, an employee union leader, said both the state government and the PSPCL management were hell-bent on promoting privatisation in the power utility.

“The PSPCL has already threatened the livelihoods of employees by shutting down public thermal plants. Moreover, instead of regularising the services of contractual employees, it is hiring employees through outsourcing,” he said.

The protesters claimed that the contractual workers were not paid on ‘equal pay, equal work’ basis and their salaries have not been revised since January 2016.

They also asked the corporation to give jobs on compassionate grounds to the families members of those who died on duty.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Nasa posts pic created using a series of 53 images. Can you guess what it shows?

How a domestic worker’s son kept his promise and became an engineer at Ford

Tweet on Upanishads engraved on wall of Warsaw University library wows people

Stranger jumps on subway tracks to help man in wheelchair who fell. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP