Cops conduct cordon and search ops at railway stations, bus stands

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 03, 2024 05:34 AM IST

The CASO was conducted from 11am to 3pm simultaneously in all 28 police districts and police teams along with teams of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) frisked people arriving and departing the railway stations and bus stands

Punjab police on Tuesday conducted a special cordon and search operation (CASO) at and around all the railway stations and bus stands across the state.

Over 3,851 persons were frisked at 193 railway stations and 162 bus stands. (HT file photo)
The operation was conducted on the directions of Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav as part of confidence-building measures and to tighten the grip over anti-social elements.

Police teams also checked two-wheelers and four-wheelers parked at the railway stations and bus stands using the VAHAN App during the operation.

Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla personally monitored the operation and said that all the CPs/SSPs were asked to deploy at least two police teams under the supervision of a gazetted officer to carry out this operation.

“Around 221 police teams, involving over 2,000 police personnel, were deputed across the state,” he said.

He said over 3,851 persons were frisked at 193 railway stations and 162 bus stands.

Punjab Police have also started a drive to execute non-bailable warrants (NBWs). Since the implementation of the model code of conduct, as many as 1,717 NBWs have been executed by the Punjab Police, Shukla said.

Punjab police have arrested 618 drug smugglers after registering 433 first information reports (FIRs) since the implementation of the MCC and recovered 37.65kg heroin, 60kg opium, 10.81 quintals poppy husk, 40kg Ganja and 11 lakh drug money from their possession.

Chandigarh
