Corruption case: Former Punjab minister Vijay Singla’s bail plea rejected

The court of special judge Parminder Singh Grewal on Friday dismissed the bail plea of former Punjab health minister Dr Vijay Singla while extending his judicial remand till June 24.

The Mohali police had arrested Singla on corruption charges on May 24, following chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s order.

Mann had dismissed Singla for allegedly demanding kickbacks. The action came on the complaint of a superintending engineer, who recorded an audio of purported conversation with the then minister and his officer on special duty while allegedly handing over ₹5 lakh to them.

The audio reached the CM, after the complainant raised the issue with seniors IAS officers in the department. Singla, who won the Mansa assembly seat on the Aam Aadmi Party ticket, allegedly demanded 2% commission for allotment of government tenders in the health department.