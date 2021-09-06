Corruption case: HC notice to Punjab ex-DGP Sumedh Saini on VB plea for bail cancellation

Chandigarh The high court on Monday sought response from former Punjab director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini by October 7 on a plea of Punjab vigilance bureau, seeking cancellation of bail in a corruption case.

It was on August 12 that the high court had granted protection from arrest and directed the former DGP to join the probe within seven days. He was arrayed as an accused in an FIR registered on August 2, by the vigilance bureau under the Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy. Other accused include Surinderjit Singh Jaspal, who owned a Sector-20 house in Chandigarh. The agency alleged Saini acquired the house in a fraudulent deal with fake documents and questionable financial transactions.

Vigilance had submitted that instead of co-operating as directed on August 12, he is throwing tantrums. The former DGP went to vigilance headquarters on the evening of the seventh day when the protection was to end and by when offices had closed. It was only to create evidence of his having being gone to join the investigation although there was no intention, the court was told, adding that he himself headed the Punjab vigilance bureau and is well aware of the procedure of joining investigation and that office closes at 5pm. He was summoned again on August 27 for September 1, but failed and conveyed that he was ill.

Saini, on the other hand, had told court he has joined the investigation and apprised court of his illegal arrest. The court, taking note of both the parties, sought the response by October 7.

It was on August 18 that Saini was arrested in a September 2020 cheating case when he had gone to the vigilance office to join the probe in a corruption case as directed by the high court on August 12. A day later, the high court had termed his arrest illegal and ordered his release.