Corruption case: Punjab vigilance files preliminary chargesheet against RTA secy

The vigilance bureau (VB) filed chargesheet against Regional Transport Authority (RTA) secretary Narinder Singh Dhaliwal, in the local court of Ludhiana in the alleged corruption case on Tuesday.

The vigilance bureau took two months to complete the investigation against the RTA, however investigation against the transporters is on. Dhaliwal is lodged in jail after his bail applications were dismissed.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, vigilance bureau) Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said that the vigilance has filed a preliminary chargesheet. The vigilance bureau will filed another chargesheet later.

Dhaliwal was arrested by the VB on graft charges on January 6 for allegedly collecting bribes through some private persons from different transporters on monthly basis, on the pretext of not issuing challans of their vehicles. The FIR was lodged against him following a complaint lodged by Satnam on the anti-corruption helpline in November 2022.

After the arrest of Dhaliwal, the PCS officers had gone on a mass leave in support of Dhaliwal.

The FIR was registered on the basis of video clips secretly recorded and submitted by the complainant on chief minister’s Anti-Corruption Action Line. During the probe, the vigilance had found that in December, Bahadar Singh had collected a bribe of ₹4 lakh from transporters on behalf of Dhaliwal, who allegedly kept ₹1.7 lakh of the total amount with himself and the remaining bribe money to the tune of ₹2.30 lakh was handed over to PHG Bahadar Singh.

