Corruption won’t be tolerated in Punjab State Warehousing Corporation: Vaid

Gill MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid was appointed chairman of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation (PSWHC) with cabinet rank on Tuesday. He stated that there will be zero tolerance towards corruption and strict action will be taken again those found engaging in such practices.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing mediapersons at his office in Sarabha Nagar on Wednesday, Vaid stated that an Inspector of PSWHC has already been suspended after he was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹30,000 in Bholath (Kapurthala) on Tuesday.

Thanking the party high command, including chief minister Charanjit Channi and president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, Navjot Singh Sidhu, for his appointment, Vaid stated that Congress is the only party that has always worked for upliftment of the Scheduled Caste community. He added that this is evident from the fact that it chose Channi as the new CM, Raj Kumar Verka and Aruna Chaudhary as cabinet ministers and now, he has been appointed chairman of PSWHC.

‘Formation of new party by Capt will not affect Cong’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Claiming that the Congress will form the government in 2022 following the assembly elections, Vaid stated that formation of a new party by former CM Captain Amarinder Singh in the future will not affect them in any way and SAD has already been rejected by the public.

He said that Channi is the most educated CM in the country, humble and hardworking. Vaid added that Channi has been working tirelessly for the upliftment of the downtrodden strata of Punjab, which clearly shows that his government is actually working for the common man.