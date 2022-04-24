Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Council of Engineers seeks FIR against Ludhiana market committee members for burning waste

A copy of the complaint filed by Council of Engineers seeking FIR against the committee members for burning waste was also marked to chief secretary of the local bodies department, police chief and the MC
Council of Engineers sought an FIR and blamed committee members for burning waste on the grounds of the vegetable market in Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 12:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Lambasting the authorities over burning of garbage in bulk at the premises of vegetable market at Bahadurke road, Council of Engineers on Saturday sought an FIR against concerned market committee officials and a submitted a complaint in this regard with the chief minister’s office.

Highlighting the pollution and its impact including putting residents at risk of respiratory diseases, the engineers’ body sought an FIR against the officials under section 270 of Indian Penal Code (whoever malignantly does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason the believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life).

A copy of the complaint has also been marked to the chief and principal secretaries of the local bodies department, the commissioner of police and the municipal corporation (MC).

A video of the incident had earlier gone viral on social media networks wherein a resident was seen slamming authorities, saying the smoke was troubling New Partap Nagar residents living near the vegetable market.

Speaking on the issue, the engineers’ body president Kapil Arora said, “Burning of garbage in open is a clear violation of the orders issued by National Green Tribunal (NGT) in the past and a fine of 25,000 should also be imposed on the concerned department/officials as per the norms. Smoke emitted from the garbage pollutes the environment and also causes respiratory diseases to residents. An FIR should also be lodged against the concerned officials under section 270 of the IPC.”

He further added that the MC has been making tall claims of having tightened the noose around violators burning waste in the open, but the illegal practice continues to take a toll on the environment and health of residents.

Meanwhile, market committee secretary Tek Bahadur said some anti-social elements might have put the garbage on fire, adding that he has summoned a report from the field staff regarding the same.

“We called up the fire brigade soon after the incident came to our notice and the fire was doused in a short period. Some anti-social elements might have put the garbage on fire and I will also write to the police department regarding the same,” the secretary added.

