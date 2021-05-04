Counting of past service: Panjab University teachers seek 3-month extension for document submission

Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) has requested the university to extend the time limit for teachers to submit supporting documents related with the processing of their cases for counting of past service.

In a letter to the registrar, the teachers’ body said that letters had been issued to some teachers by PU’s establishment branch to submit more documents, supporting their cases, within 15 days.

PU has already cleared the cases of 13 teachers for the counting of their past services, after they were cleared by a special panel last year. The counting of past service has remained one of the most important issues at PU in recent years and it was also one of the main agendas during the last PUTA elections.

However, as per the recommendations of the panel, the 52 teachers, whose cases are still in the pipeline, have to submit requisite documents to the varsity.

“PUTA has been approached by several colleagues that a 15-day period is not sufficient for them to arrange all the documents especially under the prevailing situation. It is therefore requested that an extension of at least three months may be granted to enable them to do the needful,” reads the letter of PUTA submitted to the registrar.

PUTA president Mritunjay Kumar said, “We are hopeful that the request will be accepted keeping in view the present situation.”

