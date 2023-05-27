Ludhiana: Couple kidnapped, assaulted, seven booked

The Koomkalan police have booked seven persons, including a woman, for allegedly abducting a couple and thrashing it after holding them captive in a room in Sudanwal village.

The victims alleged that the accused tried to poison them. However, they managed to escape.

The FIR has been lodged against Kaka of Bhairomunna village, his brother Saka, mother Paro and aides – Pamma, Makkhan, Yamin and Barjina.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the victim Mohammad Ali, 22, of Doraha. Ali stated that in his childhood, his parents had fixed his marriage with Kaka’s sister Seema. He said that when they grew up, the accused refused to solemnise his marriage with Seema and fixed her marriage with some other man. Meanwhile, his parents had arranged his marriage with Sapura of Chamkaur Sahib.

Ali added that he, along with his wife was going to see his sister, on his bike on Thursday. They crossed from the street where the accused live. Minutes later, the accused intercepted their way, alleging that he had deliberately crossed in front of their house.

Ali alleged that the accused abducted him and his wife and held them captive in a room. The accused assaulted them and tried to poison them. When they raised the alarm, the accused fled from the spot. The locals rescued them.

ASI Paramjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 365 (kidnapping), 506 (Criminal intimidation), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

